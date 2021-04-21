Mother, daughter write children’s book to spread awareness on depression

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic has been a challenge for many. However, some have been to turn their ideas into a reality.

Mother Maria Luisa Fernandez Salcines and daughter Maelia Salcines collaborated to share their life as a learning experience for others.

Maelia said the character in the book, “You Can Do it Chickadee!” resembles her battle with facing depression.

“We wanted to help families and children understand depression and anxiety a little bit more so the inspiration was behind my experience as a teenager,” she said.

Maelia said her experience with depression helped her mother understand better.

According to Maria Luisa, it is important to have an open conversation with kids because sometimes they are categorized as rebellious when in reality they are hurting.

“Sometimes you don’t see the signs, and in our case, I really did not recognize the signs of depression because I had never experienced that,” she said.

Both said it is important for families and children to know that it is okay to not be okay.

In the book, the signs of depression are explained in a simple way, as their goal is to communicate with children so that it does not get worse as they grow older.





Maria Luisa and Maelia say this is just the beginning of their collaboration and look forward to sharing other books they are working on.