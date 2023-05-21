BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley celebrated the graduating spring class of 2023, and among the class is a unique pair, a mother and daughter sharing this special accomplishment together.

Alejandra Larumbe walked across the stage today to receive her degree in accounting, but she did not reach this milestone alone.

“For me, it seems unreal. I mean, I have been waiting a lot for this day, that today, it’s like oh my god, it’s here,” Larumbe said.

Larumbe was joined by her mother, also named Alejandra, who received her degree in social work.

Saturday marked an accomplishment for both women, years of hard work into their education journey, A journey that began when Larumbe came to be with her mother from Mexico.

“I was already here, and she was in Mexico…she came over for summer vacation, and she didn’t go back to Mexico,” Alejandra De La Cruz said.

When De La Cruz saw how well her daughter was doing in school, she decided to continue her own education. Eventually both De La Cruz and Larumbe decided to pursue their dreams together.

“I just came to go with her at registration day, and I registered. I registered. It was April, and I was thinking, oh it’s gonna be in August that we have to start school. And suddenly, we were at orientation day,” De La Cruz said.

“I was like, I’m going to start school as well, we can help each other. I can help you. I know she didn’t know some things about the computer,” Larumbe added.

The mother-daughter duo earned their Associate’s Degrees at Texas Southmost College and later transferred to UTRGV.

During their time at the UTRGV, both women worked full-time jobs. They said, while it was difficult to maintain their schedules, they credit one another for their strength they needed to succeed.

“The first year, I was like, come on mom, you can do this, and I can do this. And the last year, this last year, I was like oh my god, I’m so tired. I just want to get over it. And she was, come on, you can do it,” Larumbe said.

Both said, they are intresed in pursing continuing their education and going for a post graduate degree but may take some time off before starting a Master’s Program.

For now, they are grateful to have received their diplomas together and have each other.