CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to causing a crash that took the life of her son while she was intoxicated.

On Monday, Ernestina Garcia, 31, accepted a plea deal to be convicted of intoxication manslaughter in a crash that left her 13-year-old son dead. Garcia is sentenced to seven years in state jail. However, she is credited with 320 days she has already spent in county jail.

As part of the plea, Garcia’s driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle charge was dropped. Garcia had three other children in her vehicle during the accident who survived, according to court records.

The accident took place on May 6, 2021, when Garcia lost control of her Ford Expedition and smashed into a tree near Elizabeth Street in Brownsville around 1 a.m. Garcia’s 13-year-old son was transported to a hospital after the accident where he was pronounced dead.

Garcia was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after it was found she had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

In July 2021, Garcia was indicted in a Cameron County district court. She waived her arraignment and sought a bond reduction on the grounds that she is the primary caretaker of her children, however, the judge representing the case denied the measure.

Garcia initially accepted a 10-year sentence issued by the State of Texas in a February 2022 plea deal, but later rejected the deal and requested a punishment by the court.

The new deal worked out was the seven-year deal that Garcia is now scheduled to serve.