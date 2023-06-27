SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother was arrested after her “malnourished” 8-year-old child broke into a home to find food, authorities said.

Crystal Viera, 28, was arrested June 20 on charges of child abandonment and endangerment, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

On June 8, deputies responded to a welfare check on Petras Road in Lozano, which is northeast of San Benito. The complainants told deputies that an unknown child went into their home, opened a refrigerator and began eating their food, the release stated.

The complainants found the child with food in his hands, and he told them he was hungry.

“In their initial observations, the child was described as skinny, seemed very weak and malnourished,” the release stated.

The complainants took the child back to his home, and attempted to contact his mother who was not home. After some time, she arrived back at the home with her boyfriend.

In an interview with deputies, Viera admitted to leaving the child home alone.

The case was reported to Child Protective Services, and the child was removed from the home.

Authorities stated the child was malnourished and physically neglected, and there was enough evidence to secure a warrant for Viera’s arrest.

She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. Records show her bond was set at $20,000.