HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Museum of South Texas History (MOSTHistory), in partnership with the University of Texas in Austin, is inviting the community to recount their stories of disasters in the Rio Grande Valley in an effort to collect data and provide information about how to prepare for a disaster.

The free event “Town Hall: Local Disasters,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at the Edinburg museum located at 200 N Closner Blvd.

Families are encouraged to bring their children to learn about how local disasters have impacted the area.

In preparation for the event, the public is asked to share their stories about local disasters including, but not limited to, hurricanes, freezing events, chemical spills, pandemics, wildfires, and vector-borne diseases.

Museum staff will conduct interviews with those willing to share their stories. The submissions will be donated to the museum’s collection and shared with data scientists and researchers.

Elders from the RGV are highly encouraged to participate. Those who want to participate but cannot attend an interview in person can submit local disaster stories and photographs using this online form.

Individuals interested in scheduling an oral history interview or donating artifacts such as documents and original photographs before or after the event, please contact museum Registrar Luna Galvan at lgalvan@mosthistory.org or call the museum at 956-383-6911.