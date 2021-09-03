MOSTHistory Exhibit: La Epoca de Oro del Cine Mexicano

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, the MOSTHistory presents La Epoca de Oro del Cine Mexicano exhibit.

According to the museum the collection of Mexican cinema posters from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema opens with eight original movie posters that date from the 1930s to the 1960s.

An exhibit case with a “Cantiflas” ashtray will also be on display.

Beginning in the 1930s, Mexican films were recognized for quality and production throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 14 through Oct. 17. and is included in the regular museum admission fees, said the museum.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information contact the museum at 956-383-6911 or visit MOSTHistory.