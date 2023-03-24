EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History presents ¡Cascarón!, An Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 8.

The annual event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature the regional tradition of decorating “cascarones,” or empty eggshells, filled with confetti.

MOSTHistory will provide blank and ready-to-hide cascarones available for purchase, while they last. Visitors can choose to decorate a dozen empty eggshells for $2 or purchase a dozen pre-decorated eggs for $4.

The Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. in the museum’s Gran Paseo area. Guests are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

Activities include basket-making and butterfly crafts for children and families. Free face painting for visitors. Take a photograph at the Easter-inspired photo booth in the Courtyard Gallery where guests can purchase a Polaroid print for $3 or take a selfie for free.

Admission to ¡Cascaron! is free from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., which includes a self-guided tour of the signature Rio Grande Legacy exhibition. ¡Cascarón! is included in the museum’s regular admission after 12 p.m.

Admission is $9 for adults (ages 18+)

$6 for seniors with ID (ages 62+) and Students with ID (ages 13+)

$5 for children (ages 4 to 12)

Free for children ages 3 and younger

FRIENDS of MOSTHistory are admitted free as a benefit of FRIENDship.

For more information on the event call 956-383-6911.