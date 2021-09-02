Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kingsville Health Department announced that two mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release.
The Health Department traps mosquitoes monthly and send them to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab for arbovirus testing.
The mosquito samples that tested positive were trapped on Tuesday, August 31. In response to the positive mosquitos, crews will begin to spray nearby areas on Thursday, Sept. 2.
People impacted by the virus might be asymptomatic or develop a mild flu-like illness, however, in rare cases, the infection can cause central nervous system damage and even death, according to the Kingsville Health Department.
“We will continue to trap and spot treat impacted areas to decrease the risk of transmission,”
said Kingsville City Health Director Emilio. “We ask our citizens to practice mosquito bite prevention practices in order to keep the community safe.”
To prevent mosquito bites, the community is urged to:
–Avoid outdoor activity at dawn and dusk,
–Wear long pants and long sleeves,
–Use repellant that contains DEET,
–Dump out standing water to prevent breeding.
