HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thursday morning’s rain brought power outages to Hidalgo County.

As of 10:30 a.m. Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 2,188 outages in Hidalgo County, 135 in Cameron County, 139 in Willacy, and none in Starr County.

AEP is reporting 595 outages in Hidalgo County, 80 in Cameron County, fewer than 5 in Willacy County, and 15 in Starr County.

