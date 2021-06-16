More than a dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Cameron County jail

by: KVEO Digital Staff

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A surge of COVID-19 cases at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center has Cameron County officials taking health precautions.

On Wednesday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated that 13 inmates at the Cameron County jail tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the sheriff, jail workers are taking precautions to safeguard the health and safety of detention officers, inmates, and the public.

Garza stated that all inmates and officers will be tested for COVID-19.

This is the first reported surge of COVID-19 cases reported since Garza took over as sheriff. In July 2020, the Cameron County jail had 400 inmates test positive for COVID-19.

