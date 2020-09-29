More than $400K worth of methamphetamine seized at Veterans International Bridge

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say officers seized a load of methamphetamine hidden within a blue 2006 BMW 325iA on Saturday.

According to a news release, a 35-year-old Unites States citizen applied for entry into the United States along with 38-year-old man in the BMW.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection. CBP officers discovered 10 packages, which contained a total of 23.24 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Our officers remain committed to keep our borders secure and their efforts led to this important seizure of narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry in a written statement.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine from the seizure is $464,729, according to the release.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and the passenger and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.