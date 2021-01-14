More than $300 thousand found sealed in gas tank during traffic stop in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies detained two individuals after locating more than $300 thousand sealed in a car’s gas tank during a traffic stop.

According to a release, deputies pulled over a gray Nissan car at 2:15 a.m. on Friday, January 8 along I-69 in Cameron County.

The driver of the vehicle, Marcos Estevez, told officials he was traveling from Dania Beach, Florida to Brownsville with his girlfriend, Luz Toribio, to visit family.

Deputies noted that during the traffic stop, the driver had “shaking, unsteady hands and was evasive when providing answers.” When asked where in Brownsville he was travelling to, Estevez did not provide deputies a clear answer.

At the scene, the deputy deployed his K9 “Dyro” to inspect the vehicle. The K9 alerted the deputy that narcotics were near in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Officials scanned the vehicle and saw an anomaly in the gas tank.

An examination of the gas tank led found 20 bundles of U.S. currency sealed inside of bags.

The currency totaled $340,250. The money and vehicle were seized for further investigation.

Estevez and Toribio were detained but were released on the same day as officials wait for the outcome of the investigation.