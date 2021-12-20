More than 300 children to enjoy Kops 4 Kids toy giveaway

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department and Mission Crime Stoppers announced a toy giveaway for underprivileged children.

The organizations are hosting the annual Kops 4 Kids Toy Giveaway on Monday, Dec. 20. Police said 350 preselected families will enjoy Christmas because of this event.

The families can expect holiday decor, games, and music for the children to enjoy as they wait to receive their gifts.

The Kops 4 Kids Toy Giveaway is from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. at the Mission Police Department at 1200 East 8th St.