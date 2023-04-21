RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The thunderstorms that moved across the Valley this afternoon left more than thousands of homes and businesses in the Rio Grande Valley experiencing power outages.

According to AEP Texas, 14,242 customers in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are without power.

The utility company reported 13,585 customers outages in Hidalgo, 657 in Cameron and fewer than 5 in Willacy. There are no reports of outages in Starr County.

AEP says it hopes electricity will return around 8:30 p.m.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative reports it is now up to 1,807 outages. 1,801 in Hidalgo County. Willacy and Cameron have three apiece.

The Brownsville Public Utility Company says it has no power outages.