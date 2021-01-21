More than $130 million allocated for 16 RGV school districts from grants

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — School districts in the Rio Grande Valley are getting a big financial boost from federal funding in 2021.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced on Thursday the allocation of more than $130 million in grant money for 16 school districts in the RGV.
These grants are in place to ensure that the most financially and socially disadvantaged children have an equal opportunity to obtain a high quality education, said a release.
“Teachers and school administrators work tirelessly to make sure students are learning, whether it’s virtually or in person,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “These federal funds will help those school districts tackle the new challenges that arise every day and make sure their students have a successful school year.”
The following school districts are located within Gonzalez’s district and will receive grants:
- Donna ISD: $13,593,945
- Edcouch-Elsa ISD: $3,851,589
- Edinburg CISD: $21,104,554
- Hidalgo ISD: $1,598,964
- La Joya ISD: $22,201,821
- La Villa ISD: $319,327
- Lyford CISD: $878,507
- McAllen ISD: $15,161,692
- Mercedes ISD: $4,120,647
- Mission CISD: $10,497,782
- Monte Alto ISD: $580,529
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD: $19,153,109
- Progreso ISD: $1,228,296
- Sharyland ISD: $3,831,677
- Valley View ISD: $2,387,251
- Weslaco ISD: $9,521,796
Rep. Gonzalez oversees Texas’s 15th congressional district, which encompasses parts of Hidalgo County and other counties not in the RGV. The school districts listed are not the only ones expected to receive federal grant money in the RGV.