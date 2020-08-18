More people are dying, officials say it’s not all due to COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Statistics tracked by the Center for Disease Control show more people are dying across the state and nation since February.

In Texas this year there are 10,000 to 14,000 extra deaths, if you add in known COVID deaths, there are still 3,000 to 6,000 deaths that can’t be accounted for.

Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority says death is like a pattern, consistent and predictable, but a pandemic like COVID-19 definitely changes what’s usual.

Dr. Castillo says the extra deaths are known as the excess death rate and considers the deaths as collateral damage because of COVID-19.

“You know people not going to the usual medical care, hospitals being overwhelmed, not being able to determine that everyone who has died did or didn’t have COVID-19. So there might be people dying without a test, and that you would never know what did it,” says Dr. Castillo

Although the CDC tracks excess deaths, Dr. Castillo says it’s challenging to determine how many people are actually dying locally of COVID-19. Castillo says locally deaths are on the rise because of COVID-19.

Castillo adds funeral homes can normally keep up but are overwhelmed with some having to wait weeks for a cremation.

Dr. Castillo says local hospitals seem to be getting back to normal, and says residents need to also get back to their normal medical appointments and checkups.

“What’s probably happened is an overwhelmed hospital or emergency rooms or just out of a fear of going to the hospital people are putting off things they would normally put off. They would normally call 911 if they felt like this, so I think it’s time for people to go back to that normal,” says Dr. Castillo

Dr. Castillo says he hopes residents will continue to listen to guidance, so things continue to improve and the RGV won’t see a second wave of COVID-19.