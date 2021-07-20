More heavy rainfall in the forecast for the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN (KVEO) — Rain chances are going to be headed upward again beginning Tuesday and will continue into Thursday.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible Tuesday afternoon.

By this evening, the potential for rain increases to 40% and then to 60% for Wednesday. Any storms that develop have the potential for very heavy rainfall.

Given the rainfall over the past couple of weeks, areas of flooding will be a possibility from this evening into Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing weather situation and will be updated as conditions change.