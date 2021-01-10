More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Texas for eligible people

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

UPDATE: The article previously listed registration links for RGV vaccine hubs that are available on the Texas DSHS website, but those locations do not have their registration links ready at this time. We will update when they are available.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced that more COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out across Texas on Monday.

DSHS revealed that more than 150 thousand doses of the vaccine will be distributed to 234 providers in Texas and hold 28 large vaccination hubs, including three in the Rio Grande Valley.

The vaccines will be distributed to those who qualify under the Phase 1A and Phase 1B requirements. Those requirements can be found here.

Vaccine hubs will be available starting on Monday.

The state has two vaccine hubs listed in Hidalgo County and one listed in Cameron County.

However, the RGV vaccine hubs listed on the DSHS website do not have their registration available yet.

Due to the vaccine hubs beginning on Monday, registration links may not be accessible until then.

You do not need to be a resident of a county to receive a vaccine there.