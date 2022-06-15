McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is in critical need of blood donations as the number of blood donors continues to drop locally. While new blood donors are always in demand, the non-profit blood donation collector Vitalant is spreading awareness on how it can save more lives.

Carla Trevino is a frequent blood donor and says the reason she keeps coming back every month is to see how her donations have helped others.

“It’s really important, I try to encourage people, I try to encourage my friends to come and donate platelets or just whole blood and just helping people,” Trevino said. “Once you donate platelets or whole blood you get this text message saying that your blood has gone to a hospital to help a patient or a young child or anybody if just warms your heart at that time.”

But there is an urgent need for more donors like Trevino. According to Vitalant, the number of donors in the valley has dropped 12% every year. In the McAllen donation center, there is only a 2 day’s supply of blood and hundreds of appointments have remained empty.

Vitalant Account Manager Roy Hernandez tells ValleyCentral that not having enough blood donations poses a risk.

“People that need blood transfusions, Leukemia patients, people that are involved in car accidents that are most important we got to be prepared to have the units,” Hernandez said.

In order to fill the gaps, Vitalant has been receiving blood donations from other cities. While blood dives have continued in school and local agencies, Hernandez says there still needs to be more awareness.

“We just need to be educated that is the main thing,” Hernandez said. “We need to know that facts not the myths and that is one of the most important things you all can get online at Vitalant.org and it will tell you all the facts and how important it is to donate.”

But there is one common myth Hernandez says keeps many people in the valley from donating blood.

“I am not going to donate because I am diabetic,” Hernandez said. “What they don’t know is that if they are diabetic, they can still donate they just have to have the controlled glucose.”

As for donors like Trevino, the biggest piece of advice she can give to others, donating blood doesn’t hurt.

“It just a good thing to do,” Trevino said. “Just come and do it and experience it and if it’s for you you’ll do it once a month like I do or as often as you can.”

Vitalant is always accepting appointments for new blood donations. To schedule an appointment you can visit Vitalant.org