More arrests made in connection to Reynosa mass shooting

Law enforcement officials say gunmen aboard a number of vehicles have staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa.

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas (KVEO) — A mass shooting took place last weekend in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, which killed more than 10 innocent people.

The shooting that happened on Saturday, June 19, resulted in the death of taxi drivers, workers, a nursing student, and security forces, according to the Associated Press.

Jonathan “R” was the first suspect to be arrested under federal custody earlier this week, according to a press release from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, known by its Spanish abbreviation FGR.

Since the first arrest, four more suspects have been placed into Mexican federal custody, according to a press release by the Mexican Government.

Prosecutors in Tamaulipas said the latest arrests came during raids that also freed 18 kidnap victims, four of whom are believed to be U.S. citizens, the AP reported.

Out of the 19 people killed, 15 appeared to be what Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca called “innocent citizens” instead of being members of one gang killed by a rival.

FGR stated that the attack was a result of a turf war between criminal groups in Río Bravo fighting cartels that operate in Reynosa.

The press release added that since the deadly attack, Mexico’s National Guard has increased surveillance on Reynosa city limits and in specific locations within the city.