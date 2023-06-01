BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three more arrests have been made in connection to a body that was found on Morningside Road last month.

Jessica Guardiana, Hector Gerardo Borrego and Eddie Esparza are each facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity, Brownsville police records show.

Miguel Ruiz (Brownsville PD)

Additionally, Miguel Alfonso Ruiz who was arrested May 24 on a charge of murder, is now facing additional charges of tampering with evidence and engaging in organized crime.

On May 20, police responded to a call of a body found on the 1700 block of Morningside Road. The victim was identified as Jose Alfredo Ramirez. Police added that Ramirez died from blunt force trauma, and appeared to have been struck with a vehicle.

Brownsville police said that Guardiana, Borrego and Esparza helped with moving the victim’s vehicle into Mexico.

Police added that Ruiz remains the prime suspect responsible for the murder and the case remains under investigation.