RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Moody Clinic is the only nonprofit rehabilitation clinic for children with special needs in the Rio Grande Valley and it has helped thousands of young patients over the years, now the clinic needs help raising money.

The clinic is introducing a brand-new program that will provide scholarships for their patients’ speech, occupational and physical therapy.

“As a new mom, and having my first child need all these, this extra help I don’t know where I would be without the guidance of Moody, honestly,” said Sofia De la Garza, Moody Clinic client parent.

The Charles’ legacy scholarship program will be just one of several financial assistance programs for parents like De la Garza, who takes her child to Moody Clinic for affordable therapy.

“Bringing your child to therapy is not an easy task. But Moody makes it easy. They make it bearable for both mom and child. They are a helping hand,” De la Garza said.

The clinic provides sessions with experienced clinicians who develop a personalized plan of care to fit each child’s unique needs.

The goal is to help children achieve appropriate functional skills, and create a lasting impact for those who would otherwise go untreated.

“We’re providing a service to patients that nobody else is, we’re helping those families that cannot afford the full cost of therapy services. We’re really filling in a gap in our community and we need all the help that we can get,” said Jessica Cuevas, Moody Clinic Executive Director.

The clinic believes children with special needs are one of the most marginalized and disadvantaged groups of children.

Poverty and lack of services and support can result in them being excluded from joining the community as active participants.

With over six decades of experience, moody clinic staff know the daily struggles families experience when finding the right care for their child.

“We work with families, we create individualized plans, we create goals for each of our patients, and it helps them in so many areas,” said Daniela Saenz, Moody Clinic Speech Language Pathologist.

Parents like De la Garza can see their children live to their fullest potential.

“Donating to Moody is donating to a family who needs that support, who needs that help, who needs that hope to get their child the help they need,” said De la Garza.

The scholarship is named after the founder’s son Charles Stallard.

Last Friday, staff raised over $130,000 for their patients- a new record for the clinic- which will go directly to providing services for children with special needs.