HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jessica Cuevas and Eric Morales with the Moody Clinic spoke with Adam Cardona about a big yearly event.

November 1 is the beginning of the Poinsettia Sale, their longest-running fundraiser. Each poinsettia is $25 and if you order 20 or more delivery is free.

The Moody Clinic is one of the oldest nonprofits in Brownsville. Since 1952 its mission has been to provide affordable health care, specifically speech, and occupational physical therapy to children with special needs.