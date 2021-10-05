Monthly: ‘Women Empowering Women’ at the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly ‘Women Empowering Women‘ event, this month’s event will be on Oct. 7.

According to a recent ValleyCentral interview with Angela Burton of the Small Business Administration, more than 54,000 Rio Grande Valley small businesses are owned by women.

Harlingen Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lauren Campbell said this event gives women in our community, especially small business owners, a chance to network and connect with other like-minded women.

Each month there is a keynote speaker that is selected based on their success in the community. This month’s keynote speaker is Weslaco Law Enforcement Development Unit Sgt. Desirae Salcido.

Salcido will share her story of success with the Weslaco Law Enforcement Development Unit. She has been a part of the unit for nine years and a sergeant for six years. She is also a wife and mother of two sons and one daughter.

Campbell commented that Salcido is a great example of an empowered woman in the community and is excited to see the inspiration that Salcido will shine on the group of women.

“We know a lot of great women who are just an amazing example and we just try to pick some of those that come top of mind,” said Campbell. “We’re always looking for new women within the community that are going above and beyond and really just being a great example for the next generation.”

Salcido is set to speak for about 30 minutes and then each woman in attendance will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and share what empowers them.

“That is the most beautiful part of the entire presentation. Of course, it’s great to hear from the special speaker, but hearing from women and seeing them with one another, that’s the most beautiful part,” Campbell added.

If you’re interested in attending this month’s event, it is $15 and you must RSVP by emailing amarez@harlingen.com or calling the Harlingen Chamber at (956) 423-5440. Food and drink will be provided.

To keep up to date with this event along with others the Harlingen Chamber is having, check out their calendar.