Monster Jam returns to the Payne Arena

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a long break due to the pandemic, the action-packed motorsports experience known as Monster Jam is making a comeback this year in Hidalgo.

Organizers said the event starts today and will continue through Sept. 26 for families to enjoy at full capacity.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is working closely with venue partners to implement protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements.

All Monster Jam drivers are trained world-class male and female athletes who are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheeled skills and racing speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

Tickets and pit passes will be available for everyone to purchase online or in-person at the venue box office.