HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monster Jam is happening at Payne Arena in Hidalgo and the roaring action starts tonight and goes through Sunday.

Some of the most popular trucks and world-class driver athletes will be on-site tearing up the dirt and competing in intense competitions, showing off their speed, and skill.

The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party where the public will get to see the massive 12,000-pound trucks up close before the show begins.

In addition, it is your chance to get in on the special meet and greet, with autographs from your favorite drivers and crew members, as well as a photo opportunity.

Contact the Payne Arena to get your tickets at the box office or call (956) 646-1050.