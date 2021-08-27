Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment site comes to DHR

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Emergency Management is opening a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment site at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR Health) in Edinburg to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ll have the capacity to infuse between 50-60 people a day,” said Dr. Sohail Rao, CEO & President of the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development.

This site will be staffed and operated by TDEM but will be located at DHR in Edinburg, and Dr. Rao said this will help them reach as many people as possible.

Monoclonal Antibody Infusion treatment boosts the body’s response against COVID-19, according to Dr. Rao.

“It’s actually a combination of two different drugs which are synthetically prepared antibodies. These are the same antibodies that your body would naturally raise against the virus,” said Rao.

This treatment site will focus on those patients who are COVID-19 positive, though patients who test negative but were exposed to the virus also qualify.

“In fact, this particular site is dedicated to the first cohort which is the patients who are COVID positive,” said Rao.

In December of 2020, the Hidalgo County judge tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered by using this treatment.

“That treatment I received was really a miracle and it helped me immediately, tremendously and I became asymptomatic for the rest of the time,” said Judge Richard Cortez.

According to DHR Health, they have seen a high success rate in treatment.

“From our own experience of 500 plus cases, we’ve seen the impact of Monoclonal Infusion in 24 to 48 hours,” said Rao.

Rao also said this could alleviate hospital capacity.

“You will prevent them from coming to the emergency rooms and obviously prevent them from getting hospitalized, so yes it would have a downstream impact on reducing some burden on the hospitals,” said Rao.

This site had a soft opening on Thursday but is scheduled to fully open on Saturday, Aug. 28.

In a news release from Hidalgo County, the facility is located at 5521 Doctor’s Drive in Edinburg. The center will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a capacity to serve 20 patients at a time.

The center will be available to the entire public.