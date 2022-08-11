Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County announced that monkeypox vaccines will be offered to high risk communities in the Rio Grande Valley.

State health officials have began shipping limited supplies of vaccines to the Rio Grande Valley, according to a release from Hidalgo County.

“This is a preventative measure only; there have been no verified monkeypox cases in the Rio Grande Valley,” the release stated.

There are currently 780 cases of monkeypox that have been confirmed across the state. Monkeypox is not considered to be fatal, but can be “painful and disfiguring,” according to the release.

Vaccines could arrive in Hidalgo County as early as this week.