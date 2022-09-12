EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services confirmed the number of Monkeypox cases in Hidalgo County has risen to six individuals.

The county announced it will begin providing routine updates each Monday, releasing the total number of cases locally, statewide and nationwide.

“We have determined that a weekly update on the number of Monkeypox cases will suffice for now,” Eduardo Olivarez, the chief administrative officer for the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Services said.

Few details are available about the individuals diagnosed with Monkeypox due to sensitivity involving the disease and its outbreak.

“Unlike COVID, this disease is more difficult to spread because it involves physical contact with an infected person versus the airborne spread of of COVID,” Olivarez said.

As of today, the number of Monkeypox cases in Texas is 1,929. The total number of Monkeypox cases in the United States is 21,894.