HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One additional case of Monkeypox was confirmed Monday in Hidalgo County.

The case raises the county’s total Monkeypox tally to seven. In the state of Texas, 2,225 cases of the viral disease have been confirmed as of Monday.

The ongoing outbreak of Monkeypox remains prevalent in the United States with 24,846 cases.