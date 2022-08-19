EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Edinburg mayor, Richard Molina’s trial for alleged voter fraud will resume Monday.

Molina is accused of fraud in the 2017 Edinburg mayoral election for changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote.

One of Molina’s attorneys, Carlos Garcia, said the state rested on Thursday and has now been given the opportunity for the defense to produce witnesses with no obligation.

Garcia said the jury is attentive. He has faith and trust that the evidence shown will prove that Molina is not guilty.

“It’s been a difficult road for Mr. Molina,” Garcia said. “It’s been a difficult road for his family. This entire process from the beginning is obvious, it’s absolutely obvious. Mr. Molina ran for city council, Texas rangers and attorney generals’ office never came knocking. It wasn’t until he won for the mayor of Edinburg.”

Garcia said subpoenas and motions were issued today, leading the judge to have a hearing under seal.

The trial is set to resume Monday.