CINCINATTI, Ohio (ValleyCentral) — Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

Kao USA is asking for consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. moisturizer products to check if its part of the recall.

According to an announcement by the FDA, “select units of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people.”

The announcement goes on to say that those with weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.

Kao USA is urging their consumers to discontinue use of the lotion as a precaution.

Below are the products that may be affected.

Three-ounce containers:

ZU712851 ZU712871 ZU712911 ZU722881 ZU712861 ZU712881 ZU722851

Ten-ounce containers: