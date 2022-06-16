HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Mobile Recreation Unit (MRU) will be setting up block parties in six Brownville neighborhoods this summer.

The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting communities to enjoy an afternoon of fun in their neighborhoods at no cost.

The MRU includes an inflatable water slide, portable basketball hoops, tricycles, hula hoops, arts and crafts supplies, and other outdoor recreational equipment. Snacks will be available while supplies last.

Dressing for water activities and bringing a towel are advised.

The MRU will stop in the following neighborhoods this summer:

June 17 – Washington Park (700 E. Madison St.)

– Washington Park (700 E. Madison St.) June 24 – Cabler Park (550 Burnett Rd.)

– Cabler Park (550 Burnett Rd.) July 8 – Morningside Park (1207 S. Central Ave.)

– Morningside Park (1207 S. Central Ave.) July 15 – Garfield Park (171 Garfield St.)

– Garfield Park (171 Garfield St.) July 22 – Windwood Park (420 Trailwind Way)

– Windwood Park (420 Trailwind Way) July 29 – Dean Porter Park (501 E. Ringgold St.)

For more information, you can call Shannon G. Contreras (956) 556-1713.