SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today.

The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home.

According to David Favila, the San Benito Police Information Officer, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.