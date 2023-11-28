HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo ISD spoke with ValleyCentral about its new Mobile Engineering classroom.

Region One has been working with Rio Hondo ISD to share some of the great things happening in their district.

The district has recently acquired some great things for students, including a first-of-its-kind mobile engineering classroom and playground equipment provided by the Elon Musk Foundation.

Additionally, the district has expanded its Fine Arts program to include elementary Folklorico and middle school choir.

