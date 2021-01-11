Mixed reactions to Trump’s expected visit to the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Before President Donald Trump’s term comes to an end, he will be meeting with Rio Grande Valley border security officials for the second time to discuss border wall plans on Tuesday.





The announcement of his visit has brought concerns to people like Democratic Party Chair Norma Ramirez who says it is not helpful for the continuous COVID-19 spike the Rio Grande Valley is facing.

“I think if he really cared about the community and he really cared about the issues, he’d be spending more time trying to make sure that the current and the new administration expedite the vaccine program,” says Ramirez.

Hidalgo County Republican Chair Adrienne Peña is aware of the ongoing pandemic but says it is important for the president to fulfill what he promised.

“I do believe that if he does come and visit with Border Patrol, I think it’s a positive [thing] because it highlights that the promises he made are promises that he kept,” says Peña.

It is uncertain whether Trump’s arrival will attract large gatherings. While Ramirez expresses there is no need to be present, Peña’s presence remains uncertain.

However, Peña expressed there is nothing wrong with those who decide to do so.