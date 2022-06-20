RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Parents are reacting to the new CDC guidelines regarding children and the covid-19 vaccine. As health experts are now recommending all children six-months through five- years of age should receive a covid-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, June 18th, the CDC endorsed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for a new age group of kids. Pfizer will have a three-dose regimen for kids six months to four years old and Moderna is a two-dose regimen for kids six months to five years old.

This expands eligibility for vaccinations to nearly 20 million additional children in America.

Kaila Batzel is the mother of 2-year-old Philipa, and she was overjoyed when she learned children as young as six months could now get covid 19 vaccine as soon as Tuesday, June 21st.

“I think a lot of parents with children under the age of 5 felt forgotten this whole time.” Batzel goes on to say why she would be happy to have her daughter get the vaccine, “you’re not worried that if she were to get sick, something could happen to her, and it’s something no parent wants to think about.”

Amelia Ximenis is a mother of two with one more on the way but she says she is unsure of the vaccine.

“Both my husband and I, even us getting vaccinated, we kind of were hesitant for a while with that too. We waited a little while before we got vaccinated so it would probably be the same for my kids, just kind of waiting and looking,” said Ximenis.

For mother of 4, Tara Flores she says she would not let her younger kids get the vaccine because her older son was vaccinated and still contracted the virus.

“I let my older son get the vaccine, and he got covid anyway, so my younger two won’t be getting it,” said Flores.

Valley Baptist-Brownsville Pediatrician Dr. Asim Zamir says if kids don’t get vaccinated, there are dangerous risks.

“They got more infections in the lungs we call bronchitis, they also got trouble breathing a disease we call Croup, and it narrowed the airways.,” said Dr. Zamir.

Which is why Dr. Zamir says kids need the vaccine, because if they are vaccinated and still contract the virus they won’t be as sick.

“Even if they acquire the virus, they are not going to get as sick as if they were to get bronchitis, trouble breathing, or croup,” said Dr. Zamir.

According to the CDC, parents can reach out to their doctor, nurse, local pharmacy, or health department, or visit vaccines.gov to see where vaccines for children are available.