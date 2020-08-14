Missionaries come to give a helping hand in the Rio Grande Valley

WESLACO, Texas – A helping hand is available for people of the Rio Grande Valley, free of charge.

Whether it’s for hurricane recovery or COVID-19 relief, the Church of Jesus Christ is helping those across the area.

“It is honestly the most rewarding,” Sister Morgan Scott said.

Scott has served in Ecuador and now continues her missionary work in the RGV.

“It makes us feel good whatever you do to others you do to Christ,” Scott said. “We’ve cut yards, we’ve helped to weed, getting branches out like we like took down the house because it had blown over from Hurricane Hanna and put it in a pile, it was super sad but were always here with whatever people need.”

They had to change how they did some of their missionary work.

“Right now it’s kind of through Facebook a lot because of the virus but we just message them and ask them if they want service,” says Scott.

“They really show us a lot of hospitality and just want to thank them for helping us and us for all that we do,” Carassco said.

There’s no limit to who the group will help.

Scott says, “if they don’t want to hear a message were still willing to go serve them.”

To reach out for the services you can go to www.comeuntochrist.org.