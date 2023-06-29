MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman was sentenced in connection to a deadly 2019 kidnapping, documents show.

Edna Rivera Cantu was sentenced to 25 years in state jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Cantu was arrested in connection to the killing and kidnapping of 23-year-old Fernanda Garza Jr. in July 2019, previous ValleyCentral reports state.

On July 26, 2019, deputies responded to a call of a burned vehicle, which was determined to belong to Garza. Deputies interviewed Rivera Cantu, who admitted to helping Julio Cesar DeLeon and Alfredo Huerta with binding the victim’s hands.

She told authorities that DeLeon later returned to the home and told her “it was done,” and that he left his body in an orchard, previous reports stated.

While investigators spoke with her, her 4-year-old son said that Garza was dead and that his mother had burned his shoes, an affidavit stated.

Julio DeLeon, Edna Rivera and Alfredo Huerta plead not guilty in court on Monday in connection with the death of Fernando Garza, Jr. (Source: Hidalgo County Records)

Deputies found Garza’s body the following day in an orchard south of 13 Mile Line on Iowa Road in Mission. His body was found with a bullet hole near his left eye. Rivera Cantu, DeLeon and Huerta were each arrested on capital murder charges.

In February, DeLeon was sentenced to 46 years in state jail on a charge of murder. Huerta was sentenced to 40 years in jail in October 2022.

As part of a plea agreement, Rivera Cantu was convicted of a lesser charge of aggravated kidnapping. She was given a jail credit of nearly four years.