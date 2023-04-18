MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman is facing additional charges after punching a detention officer, documents revealed.

Diana Angelica Maldonado, 36, is facing a charge of assaulting a public servant, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 18, investigators spoke with a detention officer at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on East El Cibolo Road.

The detention officer said she was escorting the inmate, identified as Maldonado, to the female section when the inmate became upset. The detention officer grabbed her arm, and Maldonado punched her on the right side of her jaw, the affidavit stated.

Her bond was set at $35,000 records show.