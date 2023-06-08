ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman was arrested after leaving her dogs in a hot car, police said.

Evelyn Pamela Flores was arrested on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

ValleyCentral spoke with Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores who said that at 2:21 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 3800 block of East Hardy Street after concerned citizens reported dogs being left in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

According to police, officers arrived and saw two dogs inside, panting, appearing to have been there for a while. One of the dogs was a Dalmatian, police added.

Officers then spoke to the driver, who admitted to leaving the dogs in the vehicle and she was placed under arrest.

Police added the dogs had been there for several hours.

“We want to remind the public to not leave their pets inside a locked and hot vehicle,” Flores said. “It’s the summer months and the temperature can rise very rapidly.”

Her bond was set at $5,000 and records show that she remains in jail, as of Wednesday.