MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Mission subdivision named in honor of a fallen officer welcomed its first family.

Speedy Trails is Mission’s newest neighborhood named after Corporal Jose Luis ‘Speedy’ Espericueta Jr. who was killed in the line of duty in June 2019.

The City of Mission partnered with the Affordable Homes of South Texas, a non-profit housing initiative allowing low-income families and residents to afford a home at Speedy Trails.

“I want to thank the mayor and the council to be able to utilize the funding that we receive for this program because it is instrumental in assisting families,” Randy Perez, city manager with the City of Mission said.

City officials, the Espericueta family and the Affordable Homes of South Texas welcomed the Vallejo family who will be living in the first home inside of Speedy Trails.

“It’s surreal to be here to see that everybody is celebrating this moment with us,” Daniel Vallejo, homeowner said. “I just never really thought about getting to this point in my life where I would be a homeowner.”

Daniel, his wife Victoria and their baby boy moved into their new home nearly one week ago.

Both Mission residents, the couple said they are looking forward to making more memories in their hometown.

“We both worked hard to get to this point,” Vallejo added.

Speedy Trails currently has 107 lots available to house future residents.

Residents who are interested in applying for affordable housing in Mission or other Rio Grande Valley cities are encouraged to visit the Affordable Homes of South Texas website.