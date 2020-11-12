Mission veteran-owned establishment saved themselves from closing during the pandemic

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Veterans Day is usually a day for celebration at the veteran-owned 5×5 Brewery in Mission, but this year, it’s quiet.

George Rice, one of the co-owners of 5×5 Brewery, says the pandemic put a hold on all veteran celebrations on Wednesday, but Rice says they do their best to uplift the veteran community whenever they can.

“We try to push veteran empowerment; your best days aren’t behind you they’re in front of you,” said Rice. “We have several different veterans that work for us—or with us through our apprenticeship program, full-time employees or part-time employees.”

Three weeks ago, they welcomed this new food-truck park that has increased sales and complies with the CDC guidelines, Rice says before then he furloughed all but two workers and feared shutting down for good.

“It was a rough year, it came to the point where we were like ‘yeah, we’re going out of business,’ and now it’s gotten to the point where we can’t keep up,” said Rice. “We found a friendly safe way to open back-up where everyone is still safe and we’re following all the guidelines.”



Rice says they are regaining business with clients, and their beer can be found in about 220 local establishments throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“I just absolutely love the valley and love the way they treat people that serve—let it be military, law enforcement or first responders it’s just—it’s unheard of you don’t see this anywhere else,” said Rice.

Rice says that they are hosting a food drive tomorrow; if you bring five cans of food you can get a discount on one of their special brewed ales.