Mission to rename street in honor of fallen police officer

MISSION, Texas — On May 6 the City of Mission Police Department will commemorate a fallen officer with a street renaming.

The city’s news release said the roadway on the 4500 block of South Glasscock will now be called Officer Jorge Cabrera Road.

Courtesy: City of Mission

“It is a choice to serve and Officer Cabrera made that choice to help others. He was well respected among staff, loved his job, and our Mission Police Department family,” Chief Robert Dominguez said. “His passing from COVID-19 leaves a huge void. He will be deeply missed and always remembered and we feel that this is street dedication ceremony is a fitting tribute.”

The Mission City Council proclaimed May 6 as Officer Jorge Cabrera Day and it would have been his 43rd birthday.

The public is invited to join Mission city leaders and police officers as they honor the brave officer who lost his life in the line of duty with a street dedication ceremony at 9 a.m., said the news release.