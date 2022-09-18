MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is hosting a mortgage, rental, and utility assistance one stop shop for Mission residents.

According to the Facebook post by the City of Mercedes, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on Sept, 21, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located 801 N. Bryan Road Suite 112.

Mission residents that were affected by COVID-19 can apply for assistance for rent, mortgage and utilities relief funds.

Documents required to apply include a valid ID or drivers license, birth certificate for all household members, U.S. passport or permanent resident card, rent or mortgage contracts, and eviction notice.

Other documents required are past due utility bills, proof of financial hardship, recent tax return, one to three months of paystubs, 2022 benefit award letters, and one to three months of bank statements.