Mission to host THRIVE vaccine incentive program

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced the start of its Together Helping Recover an Independent and Valued Economy (THRIVE) vaccine incentive program.

In a news release from the city, residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine and a $50 or $100 gift card to spend at small businesses in Mission.

The city said the first vaccine incentive clinic will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To receive a THRIVE gift card, each recipient must bring a valid ID and water bill, if no water bill, have another form of verification that matches a current address within the city limits of Mission.

Have a vaccine card if receiving second dose or booster shot. For vaccine recipients ages 5-17, bring a valid school ID and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The city is also now accepting applications from locally-owned Mission businesses to participate in the THRIVE program, which is funded by federal COVID-19 recovery funds, said the city.

To become part of the THRIVE network, businesses must have a locally-owned business within Mission city limits, a W-9, proof of city of Mission issued business license, and business contact information.

Businesses wanting to participate can submit the requested information to thrive@missiontexas.us to receive their participation application.