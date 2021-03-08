Mission to host mass food distribution

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Mission will be having a mass food distribution on Tuesday, March 9.

The event will take place at the Mission Events Center starting at 8:30 a.m. until supplies last.

Volunteers will be giving 20 pounds of food to those that attend.

A releases stated no registration is required.

This will be a drive-thru event. The items will be placed in the trunk of vehicles.

The city asks drivers to lineup on Victoria Drive.