MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing groceries this week.

A food distribution is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Leo Pena Placita Park in Mission. From 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Mission residents living within Mission city limits are encouraged to visit the event.

Requirements to be part of the event are as follows:

  • Must be a Mission resident and show proof of address;
  • Proof of income or benefits;
  • Picture ID;
  • Empty car trunk;
  • Must wear face mask.