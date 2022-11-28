MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing groceries this week.
A food distribution is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Leo Pena Placita Park in Mission. From 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Mission residents living within Mission city limits are encouraged to visit the event.
Requirements to be part of the event are as follows:
- Must be a Mission resident and show proof of address;
- Proof of income or benefits;
- Picture ID;
- Empty car trunk;
- Must wear face mask.