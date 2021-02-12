Mission to host first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County, in partnership with the City of Mission, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, Mission Consolidated Independent School District and the Sharyland Independent School District, will be hosting a first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic next week.

Eligible residents will be required to pre-register for the Moderna vaccine beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 at Sharyland High School.

To pre-register, qualified residents must drive through the north side entrance of the Sharyland HS campus.

Face masks are required at all times when interacting with staff in the registration area.

During the pre-registration process, eligible residents will be issued a colored wristband displaying a designated time for them to return to the Mission Event Center on Tuesday, Feb. 16 for their vaccinations.

Patrons will only be allowed into the parking area at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their designated time slots on Tuesday.

Wristbands will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Vaccine recipients must be in attendance during pre-registration to receive a wristband.

Please do not attend if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The clinic targets healthcare workers, anyone 65 years or older. In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.