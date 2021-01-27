Mission to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, in partnership with the city of Mission, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, Mission Consolidated Independent School District and the Sharyland Independent School District, will be hosting a COVID-19 community vaccine clinic this week in the city of Mission.

Eligible residents will be required to pre-register for the Moderna vaccine beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Sharyland High School.

To pre-register, eligible residents must drive through the north side entrance of the Sharyland HS campus, by the tennis courts.

Citizens are encouraged to bring their own pen to registration. Face masks are required at all times when interacting with staff in the registration area.

During the pre-registration process, eligible residents will be issued a colored wristband displaying a designated time for them to return to the Mission Event Center on Thursday, Jan. 28 starting at 8 a.m. for their vaccinations.

Patrons will only be allowed into the parking area at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their designated time slots on Thursday, according to city officials.

The clinic will provide wristbands on a first come, first serve basis.

Vaccine recipients must be in attendance during pre-registration to receive a wristband.

The city will be prioritizing elderly residents, those 65 years or older. There will be a drive-thru lane at Mission Event Center solely for the disabled, or elderly residents that cannot walk or stand for long periods of time.

Health officials ask to please not attend if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held in Hidalgo County, Mission health officials are advising the following:

· Bring a photo ID with DOB

· People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

· There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

· Children 18 & under should not be in the clinic

· Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help

· Short sleeve encouraged